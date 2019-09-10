Maui sushi bar shut down by inspectors due to roaches, rats

State health officials announced today that a red placard has been issued to Asian Cuisine & Sushi Bar in Kahului, Maui, closing it down for extensive rodent and pest infestations.

Hawaii Department of Health inspectors inspected the restaurant at 65 W. Kaahumanu Ave. on Monday in response to an anonymous customer complaint.

They observed rat droppings on numerous surfaces, including countertops where food is prepared, sloped vent hoods where it may fall into pots and pans on the stovetop, and storage shelves.

In addition, inspectors saw pockets of roaches in some areas, including in a plastic wrap dispenser.

There were also other food safety violations, including unsafe cold-holding temperatures, food that was not protected from cross-contamination, improper thawing and mold growth in an ice machine.

Due to the extent and location of the pest activity observed, the owner voluntarily closed the restaurant and a red placard was posted.

The closure will remain in effect, according to state officials, until the establishment passes a follow-up health inspection and receives DOH approval to reopen.

Required actions include completing a thorough cleaning of all food and non-food contact surfaces; ensuring holes and gaps where pests or rodents may enter are filled; contracting with a professional pest control service to treat the establishment; and eliminating all pest activity.

A follow up inspection is scheduled on Thursday.