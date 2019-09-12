Hawaii running back Dayton Furuta to miss several games due to ankle injury

Hawaii running back Dayton Furuta will miss several games, including Saturday’s road contest against 23rd-ranked Washington, after suffering an ankle injury this past Saturday.

Furuta, a fifth-year senior from Mililani, underwent surgery on Wednesday. Head coach Nick Rolovich said there is a possibility Furuta will play this season.

Furuta suffered the injury after gaining 6 yards on a shovel pass in the second quarter of UH’s 31-28 victory over Oregon State.

Furuta is a popular player who earned the nickname “Froot Train” by barreling his 5-foot-11, 250-pound into defenses. In 2018, his first season as a running back after playing linebacker and on special teams, Furuta led the Warriors with 27 rushes for first downs.

Miles Reed is expected to make his second start at running back this weekend.

The Warriors are scheduled to depart this afternoon for their first road trip of the season.