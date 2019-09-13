Increasingly muggy weather in store for weekend

Get set for a muggy weekend ahead, with light to moderate trades due to a weakened ridge, forecasters said, and moisture moving up to the Hawaiian Islands from the south.

National Weather Service forecasters said a disturbance developing within the tropical convergence zone south of the state will pump deeper moisture north into the isles through the weekend.

Today’s highs range from 88 to 93 degrees Fahrenheit, with trades at 5 to 15 miles per hour. Isolated showers are expected in the evening and through the night. Lows range from 76 to 81.

The heat index, a measure of how it feels when temperature and relative humidity are combined, is expected to reach as high as 99 degrees in Kapolei, 96 in Kahului, in Lihue, 95 in Honolulu and 93 in Hilo this afternoon. The deep tropical moisture moving in from the south is also expected to bring showers to the Big Island and Maui later today.

Hot and humid weather conditions are expected to continue, forecasters said, with increasing clouds and showers across the state through Monday.

Early this morning, at 5 a.m., Tropical Storm Kiko was centered about 2,667 miles east-southeast of Hilo and heading west-northwest at 10 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Although it did not strengthen overnight, it is expected to become a hurricane this weekend.

Yet another record high, meanwhile, was set at Lihue. On Thursday, a record high temperature of 90 was set at Lihue, breaking the previous one of 89 degrees set in 2017. Since the start of the month, Lihue has set 12 records — 10 record highs and two ties.

Record highs and ties have been set daily since the start of the month in Lihue, Honolulu, and Kahului, continuing a summer trend.