Hawaii volleyball player Jolie Rasmussen ‘doubtful’ to play tonight

Hawaii women’s volleyball junior hitter Jolie Rasmussen was listed by UH as “doubtful” to play in tonight’s match against Utah Valley because of a right ankle injury.
Rasmussen went down injured in the third set of Thursday night’s four-set victory over West Virginia. She collided with a Mountaineers player under the net and remained down in pain for several minutes before being helped off the floor.
Rasmussen, a transfer from Oregon, was named the AVCA national player of the week last week. She leads the No. 18 Rainbow Wahine (7-0) in total kills (96) and is second on the team in kills per set (4.17).
First serve against the Wolverines (2-6) is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.
