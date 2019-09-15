Calendar: Community events happening on Maui

Public Access Room: Learn how to have a say in the making of Hawaii laws at free workshops sponsored by the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau. Workshops run from 6 to 7 p.m. at all locations: Monday, Makawao Public Library; Tuesday, Kihei Public Library; Wednesday, Akaku Community Media Center Conference Room, 333 Dairy Road; Thursday, Lahaina Intermediate School cafeteria. Call toll-free 984-2400, ext. 7-0478; or email par@capitol.hawaii.gov.
Haiku Community Association: Get updates on infrastructure and community projects with county officials and Councilman Mike Molina at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Haiku Community Center. Hamakualoa Aha Moku Council will update its activities, and focus areas will be chosen for 2020 community mapping project. New Haiku logowear available for purchase; potluck pupu welcome. Bring nonperishable food donations for Maui Food Bank. Call Maile Davis at 385-3176, visit haikumaui.org or email haikucommunitypm@gmail.
Car seat checks: Parents and caregivers can ensure child car seats are properly installed at free Child Passenger Safety Week events sponsored by the state Department of Transportation, Maui Police Department and child passenger safety advocates from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Maui Marketplace in Kahului and 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 22 at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center.
