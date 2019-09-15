Calendar: Community events happening on Maui

A roundup of various community events to help you know what’s going on:

>> Public Access Room: Learn how to have a say in the making of Hawaii laws at free workshops sponsored by the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau. Workshops run from 6 to 7 p.m. at all locations: Monday, Makawao Public Library; Tuesday, Kihei Public Library; Wednesday, Akaku Community Media Center Conference Room, 333 Dairy Road; Thursday, Lahaina Intermediate School cafeteria. Call toll-free 984-2400, ext. 7-0478; or email par@capitol.hawaii.gov.

>> Haiku Community Association: Get updates on infrastructure and community projects with county officials and Councilman Mike Molina at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Haiku Community Center. Hamakualoa Aha Moku Council will update its activities, and focus areas will be chosen for 2020 community mapping project. New Haiku logowear available for purchase; potluck pupu welcome. Bring nonperishable food donations for Maui Food Bank. Call Maile Davis at 385-3176, visit haikumaui.org or email haikucommunitypm@gmail.

>> Car seat checks: Parents and caregivers can ensure child car seats are properly installed at free Child Passenger Safety Week events sponsored by the state Department of Transportation, Maui Police Department and child passenger safety advocates from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Maui Marketplace in Kahului and 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 22 at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center.

>> The County Council’s Affordable Housing Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Council Chamber to consider resolutions related to the proposed Makila Farms Workforce Agricultural Community in Launiupoko comprising 19 2-acre house lots for those earning 80% to 140% of area median income and 15 market-rate ag lots.

>> The Council’s Planning and Sustainable Land Use Committee will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Council Chamber to consider amending the state land use district classification and Paia-Haiku Community Plan and land use map and a change in zoning to enable Door of Faith Church to replace its “deteriorated” building with “a modestly reconstructed church” of similar architecture and within the same footprint of the existing building on the nearly 1-acre parcel. Also on the agenda: a Planning Department bill to allow a grace period for holders of conditional, bed-and-breakfast home, short-term rental and special use permits as they seek permit renewals.