Maui County leaders announce FY2021 budget tour

Mayor Michael Victorino and members of his administration will host a series of community meetings this and next month to receive comments and suggestions from the public regarding the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2020-2021.

Directors and staff from county departments will be available to meet with members of the public about budget-related needs and concerns, and to answer questions. Written and verbal comments will be accepted.

Each community meeting will begin with an overview of the budget, then the public will have roughly an hour to submit comments to various department representatives who will be stationed at designated tables. The meetings will end with a recap by the mayor and Budget Director Michele Yoshimura of the issues that were raised.

The meeting schedule:

>> Upcountry: Monday, 5:30 p.m., Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, Pukalani

>> West Maui: Wednesday, 5:30 p.m., Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall

>> Central Maui: Sept. 30, 5:30 p.m., Velma McWayne Santos Community Center, Wailuku

>> Paia/Haiku: Oct. 7, 5:30 p.m., Paia Community Center

>> South Maui: Oct. 8, 5:30 p.m., Kihei Community Center

>> Molokai: Oct. 21, 3:30 p.m., Mitchell Pauole Complex, Kaunakakai

>> Lanai: Oct. 22, 3:30 p.m., Hale Kupuna o Lanai

>> East Maui: Oct. 28, 5 p.m., Helene Hall

For more information, contact the county Budget Office at 270-7855 or visit mauicounty.gov/Budget.

Staff from the Community Development Block Grant office also will be available to provide information and gather public input on the use of the federal funds for housing and community development needs. For information, call the county CDBG Program Office at 270-7213 or visit mauicounty.gov/CDBG.