Scorching heat for Hawaii continues with showers possible tonight

Locally heavy showers are possible tonight for Hawaii, as the state continues to swelter in the record-breaking summer heat.

National Weather Service forecasters said today is expected to be partly to mostly cloudy, with highs between 87 to 92 degrees Fahrenheit and east winds of 10 to 20 mph. Lows tonight range from 76 to 81 degrees. Forecasters expect more stable conditions to return from east to west Wednesday through Thursday, but said that rain is possible again this weekend.

The heat index, a measure of what it feels like when relative humidity and temperature are combined, is expected to reach as high as 100 in Kapolei, 98 in Kahului and Lihue, 95 in Honolulu and 91 in Hilo this afternoon.

More record highs were set on Monday, most significantly a record 97 degrees in Kahului, which surpassed the previous mark of 94 set in 1996. The Kahului record is the highest for the month of September, based on records stretching back to 1954, according to the weather service’s Jerome Saucier.

Saucier noted that Kahului also hit 96 on Aug. 11 and 97 on July 29 of this summer.

A record of 89 at Lihue on Monday matched a previous record set in 1959.

Kiko, meanwhile, is expected to weaken into a tropical storm today in the East Pacific, according to the National Hurricane Center, which is monitoring it three storms in the region.