Hawaii men’s volleyball coach named AVCA Assistant Coach of the Year

University of Hawaii men’s volleyball assistant coach Josh Walker today was named the 2019 American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Assistant Coach of the Year.

During his fourth season as UH assistant, the Warriors finished second nationally with a program-best 28 victories and a record 25-match win streak. Hawaii also set an NCAA record for consecutive sets won (74) and claimed its first conference title.

“I think this is just more validation of what happened last year,” Walker said. “It’s in direct correlation to the level of buy-in by our players and their hard work.

“It’s a complete team effort.”

Walker, who played for the Rainbow Warriors from 2008 to 2011, was an All-American second-team pick in 2010. He is the first UH assistant coach to win the award since it debuted in 2010.