Tropical Storm Kiko maintains strength in East Pacific

Kiko, one of three tropical storms in the East Pacific, held steady in strength overnight far from Hawaii.

As of 5 a.m. Hawaii time, Kiko had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, moving west at 6 mph, and was centered 1,750 miles southeast of Hilo. Tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 60 miles from the center, forecasters said.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami projects Kiko, which was a Category 1 hurricane earlier this week, will slowly strengthen over the next few days, possibly regaining hurricane strength Friday as it moves closer to the Central Pacific.

Kiko is expected to head northwest later today through Friday night, changing to a west-southwestward track this weekend.

The hurricane center is also monitoring Lorena and Mario closer to Mexico. Lorena is expected to grow into a hurricane as it nears the southern portion of Baja California by Friday afternoon, while Mario is projected to move northwest farther off the Mexican coast.

Lorena’s high surf, strong winds and heavy rains have placed a large swath of Mexico’s southwestern coast under a hurricane watch and tropical storm warning.