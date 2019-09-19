University of Hawaii DB Farris II invited to play in Hula Bowl

University of Hawaii cornerback Rojesterman Farris II is the first football player invited to compete in the new version of the Hula Bowl in January.

“We’re very impressed by Roe Farris’ potential ability to play at the next level,” said Rich Miano, executive director of the reboot all-star game. “We want to make sure he has the opportunity and exposure by getting in front of NFL scouts one last time before the NFL Draft. He’s worthy. He’s a good player.”

Last month, it was announced the Hula Bowl would return after an 11-year hiatus.

Miano said Aloha Stadium has been reserved for Jan. 25 and Jan. 26. He said the exact date of the game will be known after negotiations are completed for the game’s television rights. The game’s date and TV rights probably will be announced next week.

Miano said the game will match the Kai and ‘Aina teams. He said he hopes to have between 50 and 55 players per team.