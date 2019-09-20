Islands can expect a wet weekend, fading trades and a muggy Sunday

It’s looking like a wet weekend is in store for Hawaii, according to National Weather Service forecasters, with diminishing tradewinds and increasing humidity.

Forecasters said the dying trades and increased moisture will make for a muggy Sunday, with chances of a few, locally heavy showers. The light winds may continue into next week.

This morning, a blanket of layered high clouds covered much of the isles due to a “sharp trough in the mid-to-upper atmosphere” which is approaching Hawaii from the north.

Today is expected to be partly sunny, with scattered showers, with highs ranging from 86 to 91 degrees Fahrenheit, and trades of 10 to 25 miles per hour. Lows tonight range from 74 to 79.

The heat index, a measure of temperature and relative humidity combined, is expected to reach as high as 95 degrees in Kapolei and Kahului, 93 in Lihue, 92 in Honolulu and 89 in Hilo this afternoon.

A record high temperature of 89 degrees was set in Lihue on Thursday, surpassing the previous record of 88 set in 2017. The record continues a daily streak of record highs and ties since the start of September.

Tropical storm Kiko, meanwhile, regained strength overnight in the East Pacific, and may strengthen slightly today, with small changes in intensity possible over the weekend while moving closer to the Central Pacific.