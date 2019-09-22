Vehicle fire closes lanes of H-1 East in Pearl City

Multiple lanes of the H-1 East are blocked due to a vehicle fire, according to the City and County of Honolulu.
The city’s HNL Info Alerts system sent out a message at 1 p.m. advising motorists to expect eastbound delays in the area of the Waiawa overpass due to the fire.
No information was provided as to the cause of the blaze or an estimated time when lanes would reopen.
