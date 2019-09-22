Woman, 38, hospitalized after flipping vehicle on H-3

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services transported a woman to a local trauma center after her vehicle overturned on the H-3 Freeway last night.

The woman, 38, was traveling west on the H-3 near Exit 1C at the Halawa interchange around 11:40 p.m. Saturday when she apparently lost control and flipped, with the vehicle sliding down the roadway and coming to rest on its roof.

The woman was assisted from the vehicle and treated by responding paramedics before being transported from the scene in serious condition.