No. 13 Hawaii’s unbeaten streak snapped by No. 5 Baylor

The No. 13 Hawaii volleyball team saw its unbeaten season end today when being swept by No. 5 Baylor 25-19, 25-23, 25-22 in Waco, Texas.

The Bears (9-0) won their Baylor Classic with their seventh sweep of the season. Junior hitter Yossiana Pressley finished with a match-high 19 kills and middle Shelly Stafford, playing as a graduate student, added a season-high 18. Senior libero Tara Wulf had 16 of the team’s 46 digs.

For the Rainbow Wahine (10-1), freshman hitter Hanna Hellvig had 12 kills. Both junior hitter Brooke Van Sickle and freshman hitter Riley Wagoner had 10 digs.

Van Sickle was named to the all-tournament team as the best defender. Pressley was named the MVP and best attatacker.

Hawaii had a chance at evening the match when leading Set 2 17-10 but couldn’t hold on.

The Wahine remain on the road and will open Big West play at Long Beach State Friday and Cal State Northridge on Saturday.

Baylor is one of two undefeated teams remaining in the country, along with No. 24 Cal. No. 6 Pitt lost today at home in five to Penn State.