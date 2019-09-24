Kamehameha Highway in Haleiwa to be contraflowed for utility work

Pole and power line relocation work will require the closure of Kamehameha Highway in Haleiwa tonight and Thursday night, according to the Hawaiian Electric Co.

The work will require the closure of the makai lane of Kamehameha Highway between Waimea Valley Road and Iliohu Place. Traffic will be contraflowed from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. on both nights.

HECO said message boards will alert motorists of the closure, and traffic cones will be placed around the work zone. Special duty police and flagmen will also assist with traffic control.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution when approaching and passing through the area.