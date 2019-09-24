Police identify body of man, 40, found in Lahaina Harbor

Maui police are investigating the death of a 40-year-old man whose body was found in Lahaina Harbor Friday.

He has been identified as Sione Masaniai of Lahaina, according to police. The cause of death is pending autopsy results, said acting Lt. John Sang, spokesman of the Maui Police Department.

Masaniai was found unresponsive and floating face down in the water at about 1 a.m. Friday.

The case is currently classified as an unattended death case.

Sang said the circumstances leading up to his death are unknown at this time.