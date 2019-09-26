The Who cuts concert short after Roger Daltrey loses voice

HOUSTON >> The Who cut short a Houston concert after lead singer Roger Daltrey lost his voice midway through the event.
The legendary British rock group was eight songs into the Wednesday night concert when Daltrey told the audience, “I think I should quit while I’m ahead.” Lead guitarist Pete Townsend apologized, saying Daltrey “cannot actually speak now.” He promised the crowd that the band would honor their tickets at a make-good concert still to be scheduled.
The band also has postponed concerts scheduled for Friday in Dallas and Sunday in Denver.
The 75-year-old Daltrey and 74-year-old Townsend are the last original members with the band, which formed 55 years ago.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.