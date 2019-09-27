Hilo prosecutors charge caregiver’s daughter in burglary, theft from kupuna

Prosecutors charged a 23-year-old woman with a multitude of theft crimes after she allegedly withdrew money from ATM machines with a debit card taken from a 67-year-old woman at the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Keaau Elderly Housing Complex.

Courtney Joseph of Pahoa appeared before Judge Kanani Laubach at Hilo District Court Thursday on charges of first-degree burglary, credit card theft, third-degree theft, unauthorized possession of confidential personal information, four counts of third-degree identity theft and five counts of fraudulent use of a credit card theft.

Her bail is set at $105,000.

The alleged burglary occurred on April 10 at the victim’s residence at the Keaau Elderly Housing Complex at Pili Mua Street.

Court documents indicated Joseph’s mother helped tend to the woman and Joseph assisted her mother to care for her.

Police allege that Joseph stole the woman’s Big Island Federal Credit Union debit card from the woman’s residence and used it to withdraw money from ATM machines at Pahoa Longs Drugs, Malama Market and Kawili 7-Eleven.

Joseph had obtained the PIN code to the debit card when she previously helped the victim purchase groceries, police added.

Police officer Roberto Segobia, who investigated the crimes, said, “We just need to be aware of who is coming and going when we have people caring for our elderly. It is shameful when this kind of incident occurs. I was glad we were able to resolve this by catching the person responsible.”