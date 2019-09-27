No. 11 Rainbow Wahine win Big West opener at Long Beach

Freshman hitter Hanna Hellvig tied her career high with 17 kills and No. 11 Hawaii won its Big West opener, turning back Long Beach State 25-16, 21-25, 25-21, 25-16 today in Long Beach, Calif.

It was the sixth straight victory over The Beach for the Rainbow Wahine (11-1, 1-0) who got a double-double from senior setter Norene Iosia (20 assists, 15 digs), her fifth this season and 49th for her career. Iosia also took over sole possession of 10th place on the UH career aces list, her two tonight giving her 107.

It was the sixth consecutive loss for Long Beach State (3-11, 0-2) which is 0-4 at home this season. Sophomore hitter Kashauna Williams led The Beach with 14 kills. Senior libero Hailey Harward had 16 digs.

Hawaii finished with 10 blocks, its eighth match in double digits. Freshman middle Tiffany Westerberg was in on four.

Hawaii has not dropped a conference opener since 1994. The Wahine conclude their 12-day road trip Saturday at Cal State Northridge (5-8, 0-1)