No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 6.8M earthquake strikes off Chile

SANTIAGO, Chile >> A powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake shook the coast of Chile on Sunday, swaying buildings in the capital of Santiago. The national emergency agency said there were no reported injuries or damage to basic services.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported a Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit at 5:57 a.m. Hawaii time and was centered 40 miles west-southwest of the city of Constitucion and about 225 miles south of Santiago, the capital. The epicenter was 10.3 miles below the surface.

In Constitucion, the cathedral was evacuated, but there were no reports of damage. Chilean officials said the quake was felt across a broad swath of the central and south of the country.

The USGS initially calculated the magnitude at 7.2.