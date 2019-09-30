Police seek 2 people who stole from sleeping woman in Waianae

Police are looking for a male and a female suspect who robbed early this morning a sleeping 26-year-old woman in Waianae.
Police said the robbery occurred at 1:28 a.m. today when the male suspect assaulte the woman and took her belongings, while the female suspect held the woman at knifepoint.
The suspects then fled on foot, police said.
