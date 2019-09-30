Rainbow Wahine volleyball team retains No. 11 ranking

The Hawaii women’s volleyball team remained No. 11 in today’s American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 while the only team to defeat the Rainbow Wahine this season — Baylor — received its first-ever No. 1 ranking.

The Bears (11-0), the last unbeaten team in Division I, received 54 of the 64 first-place votes to become just the 20th program to be ranked No. 1 since the poll began in 1982. Baylor swept Hawaii on Sept. 22 in Waco, Texas.

Hawaii (12-1, 2-0) went 3-1 on its 10-day road trip, including 2-0 to open Big West play last week at Long Beach State and Cal State Northridge.

Nebraska (10-1, 7 votes) moved up a spot to No. 2 and defending NCAA champion Stanford (7-3, 1 vote) fell two spots to No. 3. The Cardinal lost to No. 8 Washington (10-2) on Sunday; the Wahine defeated the Huskies in the season-opening tournament.

Teams ranked No. 4 through 14 remained the same. No. 4 Pitt (13-1) received one vote and No. 9 BYU (11-2) one vote. Missouri (8-3), which Hawaii defeated at the Baylor Classic, dropped three spots to No. 22.

Hawaii remains the lone Big West team ranked. UC Santa Barbara (13-1, 3-0 Big West) received 27 votes, tying the Gauchos with USC at 30th.

The Wahine host UC Irvine on Friday and Cal State Fullerton on Saturday at the Stan Sheriff Center.