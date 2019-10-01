Police search for missing Honolulu woman with dyed red hair

Police are looking for a 38-year-old missing Honolulu woman, whose medical condition requires daily medication.

Antonina Kabanchenk was last seen 8:15 p.m. Sunday walking away from her Kapiolani Boulevard home.

Kabanchenk is described as 5 feet 4 inches, 110 pounds, with dyed red hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white collared shirt, blue shorts, black sneakers and a black fanny pack.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or anonymous web tips may be sent to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.