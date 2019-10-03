Children and Youth Day comes to Capitol District

Celebrate Hawaii’s keiki with free educational activities, bouncy houses and train rides, entertainment on four stages, food trucks, pumpkin giveaways and much more. Read more

Celebrate Hawaii’s keiki with free educational activities, bouncy houses and train rides, entertainment on four stages, food trucks, pumpkin giveaways and much more at Hawaii Children and Youth Day, Sunday at the State Capitol and surrounding Capitol District.

Designated as the first Sunday in October since 1994, Children and Youth Day honors our children and youth, said Susie Chun Oakland, co-founder and chair of the event.

“It is a time when we recognize the positive and good things that our young people are involved with, and provides an opportunity to showcase their talents, highlight the many community resources that support their health and well-being, and create wonderful family memories that will positively impact their lives,” she said.

Children and Youth Day features cosplay characters, robotics, early learning activities for babies and toddlers, sporting activities, career and financial literacy activities, and crafts, plus activities at Iolani Palace, the Judiciary History Center and the Hawaii State Art Museum.

“There are different zones throughout the event, so there is something for everyone,” added event administrator Kelsea Lickert.

For an updated list of all activities, visit hawaiicyd.org. Among the event zones and highlights:

>> Children’s Zone: Participate in interactive activities throughout the State Capitol grounds. Visit the McDonald’s Happy Meal Tent near Beretania Street for treats and a photo with Ronald McDonald.

>> Scouting Zone: Do hands-on STEM activities and crafts for all ages.

>> Teen Zone: Take advantage of educational activities and info, including career exploration, social entrepreneurship, upcycling, technology, animal care and sports activities; at Kalanimoku Building and grounds, the Frank F. Fasi Civic Center, and Punchbowl Street between King and Beretania streets.

>> PG13 Zone: Get information on risky behaviors and health issues, such as teen pregnancy, tobacco use, suicide prevention, sexual assault awareness and prevention, bullying, cyber safety, and depression/anxiety; at Kalanimoku Building and grounds.

>> Green Zone: Learn about saving energy, environmental stewardship and practical and fun ways to protect our communities.

>> Cosplay Zone: Be on the lookout at various stages for your favorite Star Wars characters, Disney Princesses, crime-fighting superheroes, Hogwarts wizards and more. Get your camera ready to take photos with the cosplayers who bring these characters to life.

>> Kamaaina Kids Zone: Try a rock climbing wall, ropes course, archery and more; on the corner of the State Capitol grounds and Punchbowl Street.

26TH ANNUAL HAWAII CHILDREN AND YOUTH DAY

>> Where: State Capitol and surrounding Capitol District

>> When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

>> Cost: Free

>> Info: 262-3651, hawaiicyd.org

>> Note: Free parking at various city and state parking lots, Central Pacific Bank and Central Middle School