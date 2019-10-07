Maui brush fire 100% contained after 5 days

After five days, Maui firefighters today announced that the Maalaea/Pali brush fire is 100% contained.
The total burned area has now been increased to 4,600 acres from earlier estimates of 4,100 acres.
The fire department warned people to stay out of the burned area because of potential hazards that include smoldering kiawe and vegetation.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.