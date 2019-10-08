3 sexually transmitted diseases hit new highs again in U.S.

NEW YORK >> U.S. infections from three sexually transmitted diseases have risen for the fifth consecutive year.
More than 1.7 million cases of chlamydia were reported last year. The infection rate rose 3% from 2017.
It’s the most ever reported in a year, though the trend is mainly attributed to increased testing.
About 580,000 gonorrhea cases were reported. That’s the highest number since 1991. The rate rose 5%. Scientists worry antibiotic resistance may be a factor.
And the syphilis rate rose 15%. About 35,000 cases of the most contagious forms of the disease were reported — also the most since 1991.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the numbers today.
The increases coincided with public health funding cuts and clinic closures.
