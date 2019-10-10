comscore House Democrats subpoena Energy Secretary Rick Perry | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
House Democrats subpoena Energy Secretary Rick Perry

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry spoke during a news conference, Monday, following of the forum Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Cooperation (P-TEC) in the Radisson Blu Hotel Lietuva, in Vilnius, Lithuania.

WASHINGTON >> House Democrats have subpoenaed Energy Secretary Rick Perry as part of their impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

The House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform committees sent Perry a subpoena today asking him to provide documents related to a Ukrainian state-owned energy company as well as his involvement in a July call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The committees set a deadline for Oct. 18.

Trump has said Perry teed up the July 25 call. A spokeswoman for Perry said he wanted Trump to speak on energy matters with the Ukrainian leader as part of U.S. efforts to boost Western energy ties to Eastern Europe.

