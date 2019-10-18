University of Hawaii volleyball team sweeps UC Riverside

The No. 22 Hawaii women’s volleyball team made short work of visiting UC Riverside with a 25-17, 25-18, 25-12 sweep tonight at the Stan Sheriff Center.

UH (15-3, 5-2 Big West) won its second straight after getting swept at league leader Cal Poly a week ago. It hit .242 to UC Riverside’s .022.

Freshman middle Amber Igiede had 11 kills on 14 swings, Hanna Hellvig and McKenna Ross each added 10 kills and senior setter Norene Iosia notched her seventh straight double-double of the season — 17 assists and 19 digs. Junior middle Sky Williams was in on a match-high seven blocks.

Riverside (5-13, 1-6) had its streak of sets lost extended to 18 in losing its sixth match in a row.

UH started off hot, leading 8-1, but some hitting errors brought it back to earth. The Wahine again pulled away and put away the set on their third set point, winning it comfortably despite hitting just .188.

Consecutive blocks put the Highlanders up 6-4 in Set 2. UH went back up on an ace by Kyra Hanawahine followed by a block by Williams and Tiffany Westerberg. UCR kept it close and went back up, 14-13, on a kill by Isabella Scarlett. UH battled back, going ahead for good at 18-17 and closed out the set on an 8-1 run.

The third set was no contest as UH matched its most lopsided frame of the season, a 25-12 set against Washington on the opening weekend.

Junior hitter Brooke Van Sickle was cleared to play for the match and participated in warmups, but did not play in the match.

The Wahine resume play at 5 p.m. Sunday against UC Davis (12-7, 4-2). The 25th anniversary of the opening of the Stan Sheriff Center will be celebrated at the match.