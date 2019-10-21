Gov. David Ige to attend Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony in Japan

Hawaii Gov. David Ige is one of the honored guests attending Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony, heralding his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne, on Tuesday.

Ige will attend the ceremony and related events in Japan this week, according to the governor’s office.

Ige is one of seven Japanese-Americans who have been invited to the enthronement ceremony at the Imperial Palace on Tuesday, along with Hawaii attorney Christine Kubota, former Secretary of Transportation Norman Mineta of Washington, D.C., Irene Hirano Inouye of California, Los Angeles businessman and banker Thomas Iino of the U.S.-Japan Council, retired news anchor Lori Matsukawa of the U.S.-Japan Council and California Congressman Mark Takano.

While in Japan, Ige will also attend a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday, as well as an event in which Emperor Naruhito receives congratulations from the Japanese-American delegation and 480 guests.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green will serve as acting governor until Ige’s return from Japan on Friday.