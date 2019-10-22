comscore Final ‘Rise of Skywalker’ trailer debuts | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Final ‘Rise of Skywalker’ trailer debuts

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 8:39 a.m.
  • ROB GRABOWSKI/INVISION/ASSOCIATED PRESS Stephen Colbert, from left, J.J. Abrams, Kathleen Kennedy, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo and Naomi Ackie participated in the “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” panel on day 1, April 12, of the Star Wars Celebration at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Disney, Monday, debuted the final trailer for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” the ninth installment in the “Star Wars” film franchise that tells the story of the powerful Skywalker family.

    ROB GRABOWSKI/INVISION/ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Stephen Colbert, from left, J.J. Abrams, Kathleen Kennedy, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo and Naomi Ackie participated in the “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” panel on day 1, April 12, of the Star Wars Celebration at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Disney, Monday, debuted the final trailer for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” the ninth installment in the “Star Wars” film franchise that tells the story of the powerful Skywalker family.

NEW YORK >> The final trailer for the “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” debuted Monday, offering a fleeting glimpse of the late Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia embracing Daisy Ridley’s Rey.

The spot generally struck an elegiac note of finality. “The Rise of Skywalker,” which opens Dec. 20, is the last chapter in the now nine-part Skywalker saga. Even C-3PO appears wistful, saying he’s taking “one last look at my friends” presumably before the film’s climactic showdown.

Of course, “Star Wars” is light years away from ending. Multiple new trilogies are being developed. The series “The Mandalorian” will soon debut on Disney’s streaming service, Disney Plus.

Monday’s trailer coincided with tickets going on sale. Atom Tickets said “Skywalker” sold more tickets in its first hour than any movie in its seven-year history.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall at Georgia home
Looking Back

Scroll Up