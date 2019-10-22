Celebrities to get drag makeovers in RuPaul’s new VH1 series

LOS ANGELES >> RuPaul is giving a dozen celebrities the chance to get drag makeovers for charity and bragging rights.
VH1 said today that “RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race” will air as a limited series next year.
Each of the four episodes will feature a trio of stars competing for best drag transformation.
They’ll be helped by past contestants from the Emmy-winning “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and his all-star series, including winners Monet X Change, Bob the Drag Queen and Trixie Mattel.
In a statement, RuPaul says doing drag doesn’t change who you are, it reveals it.
The celebrity contestants, whose prize money will be donated to a charity they pick, have yet to be announced.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.