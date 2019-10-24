Soon-to-open New York outdoor viewing deck is 100 stories high

NEW YORK >> Thrill-seeking visitors at New York’s Hudson Yards will be able to catch expansive views from a 100-story-high outdoor observation deck early next year.
Hudson Yards Experiences announced today that tickets are now on sale for the deck — called “Edge ” — which opens on March 11, 2020.
The deck, surrounded by tall glass panels, is anchored on two sides of a skyscraper at 30 Hudson Yards.
A peek-a-boo portion of the floor allows for a dizzying selfie with the chasm beneath.
Visitors can even climb outdoor “skyline steps” from the 100th to 101st floor.
If a liquid courage is required, there’ll be a champagne bar on the 100th floor.
Tickets cost $36 to $38 for adults and $31 to $33 for kids.
