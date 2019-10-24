University of Hawaii men’s basketball picked fourth in Big West poll

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team was picked fourth in the nine-team Big West, according to a media poll released today.
The ‘Bows return three starters, including point guard Drew Buggs, and eight letterwinners.
UC Irvine was picked No. 1 in polling of 31 media members. UCI earned 258 points and 15 first-place votes to beat out UC Santa Barbara by two points. UCSB also had 15 No. 1 votes.
Cal State Northridge was third with 202 points. Hawaii received 155 points.
Last season, the ‘Bows were picked sixth. They finished fourth with a 9-7 league record.
No UH player was named to the preseason all-conference team.
The all-league players are Lamine Diane and Terrell Gomez of CSUN; Max Heidegger and Amadou Sow of UC Santa Barbara; Evan Leonard of UC Irvine, and Dikymbe Martin of UC Riverside.
1. UC Irvine (15 first-place votes) — 258 points
2. UC Santa Barbara (15) — 256
3. CSUN — 202
4. Hawaii — 155
5. Cal State Fullerton — 152
6. Long Beach State — 118
7. UC Riverside — 107
8. UC Davis (1) — 104
9. Cal Poly — 43
