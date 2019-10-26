Scoreboard, Oct. 26

TODAY
BASKETBALL
>> College men exhibition: Kingdom of Hawaii vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. at St. Francis’ gym.
>> American Basketball Association–Hawaii Swish vs. Nevada, 7 p.m. at Moanalua High gym.
CROSS COUNTRY
>> ILH Championships: 2:30 p.m. at Mid-Pacific.
>> OIA Championships: 3 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.
FOOTBALL
>> OIA Open Division: Championship, Mililani vs. Kahuku, 8 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.
>> OIA Division I: Championship, Moanalua vs. Leilehua, 5 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.
>> OIA Division II: Championship, Roosevelt vs. Kaimuki, 2 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.
>> BIIF Division I: Waiakea at Kealakehe, 7:30 p.m.
>> BIIF Division II: Ka’u at Kohala, 1 p.m.
>> KIF: Kauai vs. Kapaa, 2:30 p.m., at Vidinha Stadium.
>> MIL: Maui at Lahainaluna, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
>> PacWest women: Point Loma vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe gym; Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m., at St. Francis gym.
>> HHSAA Girls Division I Tournament—Final: Kamehameha vs. Punahou, 7 p.m. Third place: Moanalua vs. Mililani, 2 p.m. Fifth place: Kapolei vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 11 a.m. Matches at the Neal Blaisdell Arena.
>> HHSAA Girls Division II Tournament—Final: Waimea vs. Damien, 5 p.m. Third place: University vs. Seabury Hall, 3:30 p.m. Fifth place: McKinley vs. Pearl City, 12:30 p.m. Matches at the Neal Blaisdell Arena.
SUNDAY
SOCCER
>> Big West women: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
HHSAA GIRLS DIVISION I VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT
Friday
Semifinals
Kamehameha def. Moanalua 25-22, 25-19, 25-18.
Punahou def. Mililani 25-22, 25-12, 25-20.
Fifth-place semifinals
Kapolei def. King Kekaulike 25-23, 25-16.
Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Le Jardin 25-20, 25-22.
HHSAA GIRLS DIVISION II VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT
Friday
Semifinals
>> Waimea def. University 25-21, 25-13, 25-15.
>> Damien def. Seabury Hall 21-25, 26-24, 25-18, 15-25, 15-11
Fifth-place semifinals
>> Pearl City def. Hawaii Prep 25-18, 20-25, 15-12.
>> McKinley def. Kalani 25-20, 25-21.
Consolation
>> Molokai def. Konawaena 26-24, 26-24.
ILH BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP
At Hickam Bowling Center, Friday
Championship Roll-off
>> Mid-Pacifc 2, Saint Louis 1
ILH GIRLS
At Hickam Bowling Center, Friday
>> Sacred Hearts 3, Pacific Buddhist 0
>> Hawaii Baptist 3, Island Pacific 0
>> Punahou 2, Mid-Pacific 1
>> Maryknoll 2, Damien 1
>> Kamehameha 3, University Lab 0
>> St. Andrew’s 2, Hanalani 1
High scores/series:
PBA–Alexandrianna Harman 148/403
SHA–Sugar Chung 177/490
HBA–Jessica Miyasato 179/485
IPA–Kristin Chun 220/476
MPI–Alyssa Chun 178/Marissa Lum 402
PUN–Kayla Chun 155/418
DMS–Christine Nguyen 162/Abigail Balais 412
MRYK–Isabella Chong-Navarre 199/545
ULS–Rustee Paranda 134/363
KS–Randi K. Love 182/Mahela M. Kupahu 413
SA–Caidence Okamura 164/420
HAN–Kaydence Isaacs 128/353
Junior varsity–Punahou 3, Mid-Pacific 0
OIA Championships
At K-Bay Lanes, Wednesday
Girls
Team
1. Moanalua 5041. 2. Pearl City 4927. 3. Campbell 4663.
Individual
1. Cailee Sasano (Moan) 195.50. 2. Christine Madrona (PC) 193.83. 3. Shaylynn Matas (Kap) 186.50. 4. Kyria Kihara (PC) 181.00. 5. Jazmyn Lazo (Moan) 179.50. 6. Kourtney Adams (Camp) 178.33. 7. Taylor Ann Okimoto (Mil) 175.67. 8. Spencer Sakuma (Moan) 172.50. 9. Tiare Yang (Kail) 172.33. 10. Kealohi Nakamura (PC) 172.17. 11. Jana Fukushima (Mil) 171.00. 12. Shaelyn Bright (Camp) 167.67. 13. Kaili Takara (Kaln) 166.33. 14. Arianna Thompson (Rad) 163.67. 15. Taryn Ho (Roos) 162.83.
Boys
Team
1. Campbell 5457. 2. Moanalua 5246. 3. Castle 4949.
Individual
1. Tylan Kim-Arellano (Kap) 218.50. 2. Shaine Fujii (PC) 215.50. 3. Jake Brett (Kap) 205.83. 4. Kasey Fujioka (PC) 205.00. 5. Micah Grune (Camp) 196.33. 6. Chase Fernandez (Lei) 195.50. 7. Raidin Kadooka (McK) 193.00. 8. Cayde Agena-Shirai (Kaln) 192.83. 9. Branson Lazo (Moan) 189.17. 10. Keoni Martin (McK) 187.83. 11. Logan Ballestreros (Wain) 187.33. 12. Brian Shimabukuro (Moan) 186.50. 13. Josiah Benner-Eslit (Camp) 185.17. 14. Kevin Cruce (Wain) 184.83. 15. Ian Wong (Waip) 183.83.
