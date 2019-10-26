Scoreboard, Oct. 26

TODAY

BASKETBALL

>> College men exhibition: Kingdom of Hawaii vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. at St. Francis’ gym.

>> American Basketball Association–Hawaii Swish vs. Nevada, 7 p.m. at Moanalua High gym.

CROSS COUNTRY

>> ILH Championships: 2:30 p.m. at Mid-Pacific.

>> OIA Championships: 3 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

FOOTBALL

>> OIA Open Division: Championship, Mililani vs. Kahuku, 8 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.

>> OIA Division I: Championship, Moanalua vs. Leilehua, 5 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.

>> OIA Division II: Championship, Roosevelt vs. Kaimuki, 2 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.

>> BIIF Division I: Waiakea at Kealakehe, 7:30 p.m.

>> BIIF Division II: Ka’u at Kohala, 1 p.m.

>> KIF: Kauai vs. Kapaa, 2:30 p.m., at Vidinha Stadium.

>> MIL: Maui at Lahainaluna, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

>> PacWest women: Point Loma vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe gym; Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m., at St. Francis gym.

>> HHSAA Girls Division I Tournament—Final: Kamehameha vs. Punahou, 7 p.m. Third place: Moanalua vs. Mililani, 2 p.m. Fifth place: Kapolei vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 11 a.m. Matches at the Neal Blaisdell Arena.

>> HHSAA Girls Division II Tournament—Final: Waimea vs. Damien, 5 p.m. Third place: University vs. Seabury Hall, 3:30 p.m. Fifth place: McKinley vs. Pearl City, 12:30 p.m. Matches at the Neal Blaisdell Arena.

SUNDAY

SOCCER

>> Big West women: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

HHSAA GIRLS DIVISION I VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

Friday

Semifinals

Kamehameha def. Moanalua 25-22, 25-19, 25-18.

Punahou def. Mililani 25-22, 25-12, 25-20.

Fifth-place semifinals

Kapolei def. King Kekaulike 25-23, 25-16.

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Le Jardin 25-20, 25-22.

HHSAA GIRLS DIVISION II VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

Friday

Semifinals

>> Waimea def. University 25-21, 25-13, 25-15.

>> Damien def. Seabury Hall 21-25, 26-24, 25-18, 15-25, 15-11

Fifth-place semifinals

>> Pearl City def. Hawaii Prep 25-18, 20-25, 15-12.

>> McKinley def. Kalani 25-20, 25-21.

Consolation

>> Molokai def. Konawaena 26-24, 26-24.

ILH BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP

At Hickam Bowling Center, Friday

Championship Roll-off

>> Mid-Pacifc 2, Saint Louis 1

ILH GIRLS

At Hickam Bowling Center, Friday

>> Sacred Hearts 3, Pacific Buddhist 0

>> Hawaii Baptist 3, Island Pacific 0

>> Punahou 2, Mid-Pacific 1

>> Maryknoll 2, Damien 1

>> Kamehameha 3, University Lab 0

>> St. Andrew’s 2, Hanalani 1

High scores/series:

PBA–Alexandrianna Harman 148/403

SHA–Sugar Chung 177/490

HBA–Jessica Miyasato 179/485

IPA–Kristin Chun 220/476

MPI–Alyssa Chun 178/Marissa Lum 402

PUN–Kayla Chun 155/418

DMS–Christine Nguyen 162/Abigail Balais 412

MRYK–Isabella Chong-Navarre 199/545

ULS–Rustee Paranda 134/363

KS–Randi K. Love 182/Mahela M. Kupahu 413

SA–Caidence Okamura 164/420

HAN–Kaydence Isaacs 128/353

Junior varsity–Punahou 3, Mid-Pacific 0

OIA Championships

At K-Bay Lanes, Wednesday

Girls

Team

1. Moanalua 5041. 2. Pearl City 4927. 3. Campbell 4663.

Individual

1. Cailee Sasano (Moan) 195.50. 2. Christine Madrona (PC) 193.83. 3. Shaylynn Matas (Kap) 186.50. 4. Kyria Kihara (PC) 181.00. 5. Jazmyn Lazo (Moan) 179.50. 6. Kourtney Adams (Camp) 178.33. 7. Taylor Ann Okimoto (Mil) 175.67. 8. Spencer Sakuma (Moan) 172.50. 9. Tiare Yang (Kail) 172.33. 10. Kealohi Nakamura (PC) 172.17. 11. Jana Fukushima (Mil) 171.00. 12. Shaelyn Bright (Camp) 167.67. 13. Kaili Takara (Kaln) 166.33. 14. Arianna Thompson (Rad) 163.67. 15. Taryn Ho (Roos) 162.83.

Boys

Team

1. Campbell 5457. 2. Moanalua 5246. 3. Castle 4949.

Individual

1. Tylan Kim-Arellano (Kap) 218.50. 2. Shaine Fujii (PC) 215.50. 3. Jake Brett (Kap) 205.83. 4. Kasey Fujioka (PC) 205.00. 5. Micah Grune (Camp) 196.33. 6. Chase Fernandez (Lei) 195.50. 7. Raidin Kadooka (McK) 193.00. 8. Cayde Agena-Shirai (Kaln) 192.83. 9. Branson Lazo (Moan) 189.17. 10. Keoni Martin (McK) 187.83. 11. Logan Ballestreros (Wain) 187.33. 12. Brian Shimabukuro (Moan) 186.50. 13. Josiah Benner-Eslit (Camp) 185.17. 14. Kevin Cruce (Wain) 184.83. 15. Ian Wong (Waip) 183.83.