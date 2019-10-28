Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team remains No. 21 ahead of big week

The Hawaii women’s volleyball team enters a big competition week with a new RPI but the same ranking.

The Rainbow Wahine, who host the Big West’s co-leaders this week, dropped seven spots to No. 17 in today’s Ratings Percentage Index after last week’s sweeps at Cal State Fullerton and UC Irvine, two of the three bottom teams in the Big West. It’s the lowest RPI for Hawaii (18-3, 8-2) this season; last week the Wahine were at 10 in the computer-generated system to rate strength of schedule.

In today’s American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 poll, Hawaii remained at No. 21. Texas (14-2, 43 first-place votes) jumped three spots to No. 1 after defeating previous unbeaten Baylor (17-1).

Pitt (21-1, 18 votes) moved up a spot to No. 2 while the Bears (1 vote), which handed Hawaii its first loss of the season, dropped to No. 3. Wisconsin (14-1, 1 vote) up up two places to No. 4 with defending national champion Stanford (14-4, 1 votes) falling three places to No. 5 after being upset by unranked UCLA on Friday.

Hawaii is the lone Big West team in the poll. The Wahine’s next opponent, UC Santa Barbara (18-2, 8-1) received 19 votes putting the Gauchos outside the Top 25 at 29.

Hawaii hosts UCSB Friday at 7 p.m. and Cal Poly (15-6, 8-1) Sunday at 5 p.m.

Among Hawaii’s other opponents, Washington (16-4) dropped three spots to No. 12, Missouri (14-4) moved up one place to No. 24 and UCLA (12-7) made its first appearance in this season’s poll at No. 25.