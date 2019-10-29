Thunderstorms possible today; scattered showers forecast for Halloween night

National Weather Service forecasters say there is a slight chance of thunderstorms for all Hawaiian islands this afternoon, along with scattered showers that may become heavy at times.

The chance of thunderstorms will extend into Wednesday for Maui and the Big Island.

A high surf advisory has been issued for northern and western shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and the north shores of Maui, until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Surf is expected to reach 15 to 20 feet high along north and west shores from Kauai County to Maui, and 8 to 12 feet along west shores of Oahu and Molokai today.

The surf is expected to lower to between 5 to 15 feet on Wednesday, forecasters said.

They said ocean-goers should expect strong, breaking waves and currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Today’s highs should range from 81 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit, with southeast winds of 10 to 15 mph. Tonight’s lows should range from 69 to 74, according to the forecast.

Showers are expected during the day on Halloween on Thursday, with scattered showers at night.

Drier weather is forecast from Friday through next weekend.

The weather service also issued a small craft advisory for Kauai’s northwest, windward and leeward waters, Oahu and Maui County windward waters, and the Kauai and Kaiwi channels, due to the large, northwest swell. The advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. today.

Despite the cooler temperatures, record highs and matches continue every other day in October. On Tuesday, a high of 86 degrees at Lihue matched a record set in 1994.