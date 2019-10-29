H-1 eastbound lanes in Aiea reopen after traffic accident cleared

Police have reopened all lanes of the H-1 eastbound after the Kaonohi overpass in Aiea this morning after a traffic accident.
The crash occured at about 6 a.m. today. Police sent out a bulletin that the accident was cleared around 7:48 a.m.
No serious injuries were immediately reported.
