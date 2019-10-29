Salmon dish bears colors of Halloween

This fall dinner is perfect for Halloween, thanks to its color palette. Salmon fillets are baked and topped with a black olive and shallot sauce. It’s served with black beans and orange carrots.

To save time, the shallots and olives can be chopped and mixed with the oil and vinegar dressing in the food processor. Remove the sauce and set aside. Do not wash the bowl and add a slicing disk to the processor. Slice the carrots for the side dish.

ROASTED SALMON WITH BLACK OLIVE-SHALLOT VINAIGRETTE

3/4 pound salmon fillet

Olive oil spray

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

8 pitted black olives, coarsely chopped

1/2 medium-size shallot, finely chopped (about 2 teaspoons)

3 tablespoons low-fat oil and vinegar dressing

Heat oven to 350. Line a baking sheet with foil and spray with olive oil spray. Place salmon on the foil and spray with olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Bake 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, mix olives and shallots with the dressing. Set the vinaigrette aside at room temperature while salmon is baking. Spoon the vinaigrette over the salmon while it is still warm. Serves 2.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 296 calories, 16.3 g total fat, 2.2 g saturated fat, 98 mg cholesterol, 34.1 g protein, 3.1 g carbohydrate, 0.4 g fiber, 206 mg sodium

FESTIVE BLACK BEANS

1 cup sliced carrots

2 cups water

1-1/2 cups canned reduced-sodium black beans, rinsed and drained

1 teaspoon olive oil

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Add carrots and water to a saucepan and bring to a boil. Cook 3 minutes. Add the beans and cook 2 to 3 more minutes. The carrots should be cooked and the beans warm. Drain leaving about 2 tablespoons water on the beans and add the olive oil, cumin and salt and pepper to taste. Serves 2.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 195 calories, 1.5 g total fat, 0.3 g saturated fat, no cholesterol, 11.5 g protein, 35.5 g carbohydrate, 14.1 g fiber, 189 mg sodium.