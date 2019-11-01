Mariner with eye injury rescued off Hawaii island

The Coast Guard and Navy rescued a 35-year-old man Thursday who sustained an eye injury while onboard a fishing vessel off Hawaii island, the Coast Guard said.

The master of the commercial fishing vessel Lady Alice called the Coast Guard about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, reporting a crew member sustained an eye injury from a fish while fishing, the Coast Guard said.

A duty flight surgeon was consulted and recommended the man be flown as soon as possible to a medical center to receive a higher level of care.

The Lady Alice, which is homeported in Honolulu, diverted to within range of hoist-capable aircraft, while the Coast Guard requested the assistance of a Navy MH-60R Seahawk helicopter crew from the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe.

The Coast Guard requested the assistance of the Seahawk crew because of the urgency of the situation and the aircraft’s long-range capabilities.

A Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules aircrew from Air Station Barbers Point provided overhead support for the Seahawk crew on scene 431 miles off Hilo.

The injured mariner was taken to the Queen’s Medical Center in stable condition, the Coast Guard said.