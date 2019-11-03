Calendar: Community events happening on Maui

A roundup of various community events to help you know what’s going on:

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

>> Haiku Community Association: A panel discussion on alternative management/ownership of EMI ditch system and its role in the Upcountry water system will be featured during the meeting, rescheduled from last week, that starts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Haiku Community Center. Guest speakers include Councilman Michael Molina, Lauren Armstrong of the Metropolitan Planning Organization, Board of Water Supply Chairwoman Shay Chan Hodges and member Norman Franco. Info: haikumaui.org.

>> Smartphones for 50+: Learn the basics of smartphone use at Monday training class for seniors sponsored by Akaku Community Media and AARP Hawaii. Session 1, on iPhone use, will be held 10 a.m.-noon; Session 2, on Android phones, will be 1-3 p.m. at Akaku, Suite 204, 333 Dairy Road. Bring your phone. Cost: $5. Space is limited; to register, visit aarp.cvent.com/phone11-4 or call toll-free 877-926-9300.

>> Business After Hours: Feed My Sheep hosts the Maui Chamber of Commerce mixer from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the mobile food distribution program’s new warehouse at the corner of Puunene Avenue and Camp 5 Road in Puunene. Cost: $15 or 15 cans of food or gift cards ($25 or 20 cans for nonmembers). Register by noon Monday at mauichamber.com.

>> Planning Department has scheduled a public hearing for 5 p.m. Tuesday at Kalana Pakui conference room in Wailuku regarding amending the department’s rules relating to fines for unpermitted transient vacation rental operations.

>> Urban Design Review Board will meet 10 a.m. Tuesday at Kalana Pakui conference room to take up state Department of Transportation’s request for special management area use permit to renovations and expansion of holding rooms and restrooms in the Kahului Airport’s South Terminal, including enclosing covered, open-air walkways.

>> Board of Water Supply will convene a special meeting 9 a.m. Monday at Kalana Pakui conference room to discuss draft environmental impact statements for proposed water leases for Nahiku, Keanae, Honomanu and Huelo license areas south to applicant Alexander & Baldwin/East Maui Irrigation Co.

EVENTS

>> “Know Your Ocean” speaker series: Maui Nui Marine Resource Council presents “Ola Na Papa i Pulama ‘Ia: A Tribute to Maui’s Living Coral Reefs” at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Iao Theater “to bring together Hawaiian culture and science to celebrate Hawaii’s coral reefs and promote better understanding of these remarkable undersea communities.” Program includes hula performances by Hula Alapa‘i Malu ‘O Lele of Ka ‘Imi Na‘auao o Hawai‘i Nei, plus presentations by coral scientists Mark Hixon, Bob Richmond and Russell Sparks, and by Rhiannon ‘Iao-Chandler of Waterkeepers Hawaiian Islands on the significance of coral reefs in Hawaiian culture. Cost: $5; free tickets are available for teachers, students and their families by emailing info@mauireefs.org.

>> Lahainaluna High School Festival: “I ka Nani o Lele: Amidst the Beauty of Lahaina” offers keiki fun, food, entertainment, crafts, a silent auction and more in support of student activities and athletics, 4-9 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 presale, $10 at the gate. Info: lahainalunaptsa.org or email LahainalunaPTSA@gmail.com.

>> St. Joseph Christmas Craft Sale: Find crafters, food, baked goods, entertainment, a book fair, a plant sale, family fun, vintage cars, a silent auction and Santa from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 16 at the church, 1294 Makawao Ave. Cost: $1 admission. Info: 572-7652.

STAGE

>> “Evil Dead the Musical”: ProArts Maui combines elements of the “Evil Dead” cult films for “one of the craziest, funniest and bloodiest theatrical experiences of all time.” Due to adult content, recommended for ages 18+. Final performance 3 p.m. today at ProArts Playhouse, 1280 S. Kihei Road in Azeka Center. Cost: $30 general, $40 for “splash zone.” Info: proartsmaui.com, 463-6550.

MUSIC/DANCE

>> Donavon Frankenreiter: The Record Player Tour: The surfer/musician performs 9 p.m. Nov. 7-8 at Charley’s Restaurant & Saloon in Paia. Ages 21+. Cost: $32 at DovePresents.com.

>> Artist 2 Artist with Henry Kapono and Alx Kawakami: A concert celebrating the music of James Taylor at 7:30 p.m. Friday at MACC’s McCoy Studio Theater. Cost: $35-$65.

>> Rosy Simas Danse’s “Weave”: Native American choreographer Rosy Simas weaves story, dance, moving images and quadraphonic sound at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at MACC’s Castle Theater. Cost: $20-$45.

EXHIBITS

>> “The Forgotten War Revisited”: Panels detailing the history of the Korean War with artifacts from the personal collections of Korean War Veteran Association members. Open noon to 4 p.m. weekdays, through Dec. 27, at Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, 665 Kahului Beach Road. Free admission. Info: nvmc.org.

Maui Arts & Cultural Center box office hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; call 242-SHOW (7469) or visit mauiarts.org.