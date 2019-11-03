Calendar: Community events happening on Maui

EVENTS
“Know Your Ocean” speaker series: Maui Nui Marine Resource Council presents “Ola Na Papa i Pulama ‘Ia: A Tribute to Maui’s Living Coral Reefs” at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Iao Theater “to bring together Hawaiian culture and science to celebrate Hawaii’s coral reefs and promote better understanding of these remarkable undersea communities.” Program includes hula performances by Hula Alapa‘i Malu ‘O Lele of Ka ‘Imi Na‘auao o Hawai‘i Nei, plus presentations by coral scientists Mark Hixon, Bob Richmond and Russell Sparks, and by Rhiannon ‘Iao-Chandler of Waterkeepers Hawaiian Islands on the significance of coral reefs in Hawaiian culture. Cost: $5; free tickets are available for teachers, students and their families by emailing info@mauireefs.org.
Lahainaluna High School Festival: “I ka Nani o Lele: Amidst the Beauty of Lahaina” offers keiki fun, food, entertainment, crafts, a silent auction and more in support of student activities and athletics, 4-9 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 presale, $10 at the gate. Info: lahainalunaptsa.org or email LahainalunaPTSA@gmail.com.
St. Joseph Christmas Craft Sale: Find crafters, food, baked goods, entertainment, a book fair, a plant sale, family fun, vintage cars, a silent auction and Santa from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 16 at the church, 1294 Makawao Ave. Cost: $1 admission. Info: 572-7652.
STAGE
“Evil Dead the Musical”: ProArts Maui combines elements of the “Evil Dead” cult films for “one of the craziest, funniest and bloodiest theatrical experiences of all time.” Due to adult content, recommended for ages 18+. Final performance 3 p.m. today at ProArts Playhouse, 1280 S. Kihei Road in Azeka Center. Cost: $30 general, $40 for “splash zone.” Info: proartsmaui.com, 463-6550.
MUSIC/DANCE
Donavon Frankenreiter: The Record Player Tour: The surfer/musician performs 9 p.m. Nov. 7-8 at Charley’s Restaurant & Saloon in Paia. Ages 21+. Cost: $32 at DovePresents.com.
Artist 2 Artist with Henry Kapono and Alx Kawakami: A concert celebrating the music of James Taylor at 7:30 p.m. Friday at MACC’s McCoy Studio Theater. Cost: $35-$65.
Rosy Simas Danse’s “Weave”: Native American choreographer Rosy Simas weaves story, dance, moving images and quadraphonic sound at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at MACC’s Castle Theater. Cost: $20-$45.
EXHIBITS
>> “The Forgotten War Revisited”: Panels detailing the history of the Korean War with artifacts from the personal collections of Korean War Veteran Association members. Open noon to 4 p.m. weekdays, through Dec. 27, at Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, 665 Kahului Beach Road. Free admission. Info: nvmc.org.
Maui Arts & Cultural Center box office hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; call 242-SHOW (7469) or visit mauiarts.org.
