[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Calendar

TODAY

BOWLING

HHSAA Girls state championships: Day 1, 8 a.m., at Kauai Bowling Center.

HHSAA Boys state championships: Day 1, 2 p.m., at Kauai Bowling Center.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic–South Dakota vs. Pacific, 4:30 p.m.; Florida A&M at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; games at Stan Sheriff Center.

BOWLING

HHSAA Boys state championships: Final day, 11 a.m., at at Kauai Bowling Center.

HHSAA Girls state championships: Final day, 7:30 a.m., at Kauai Bowling Center.

SOFTBALL

Makua Alii

Fat Katz 14, Lokahi 13

Golden Eagles 18, Xpress 8

Yankees 15, Zen 10

Waipio 16, Makules 7

Firehouse 14, Na Kahuna 2

Hawaiians 18, Sportsmen 2

Action 18, Na Peuo 0

Hui Ohana 18, Pearl Harbor 2

Bad Company 15, Aikane 14

2019-20 OIA Cross Country All Stars

Eastern Division

Boys Player of the Year: Narayana Schneider, McKinley

Boys Coach of the Year: Matt Saunders, Kalani

Girls Player of the Year: Emily Naylor, Kalaheo

Girls Coach of the Year: Stan Roth, Kalaheo

Boys First Team

Name School

Ben Zerr Kalaheo

Andre Marin Moanalua

Micah Willweber Kalaheo

Dristen Canaday Kalani

Koby Shuman McKinley

Kaulana Suzuki Kalani

Micah Kimura Kalani

Peyton Yamamoto Moanalua

Jaden Kim Castle

Alex Lau Kalani

Boys Second Team

Name School

Kang-San Meyers Kalaheo

Noah Kahanu Kalani

Jacob Bond Kaiser

Keaton Matsushita Kailua

Ian Tanimura Kalani

Irie Gray Kalaheo

Travon Brown McKinley

Jon DeCarlo Castle

Jayden Ginoza Moanalua

Zach Nishida Kalaheo

Girls 1st Team

Name School

Emily Naylor Kalaeho

Paige Basilio Kalani

Sandra Xiao Roosevelt

Maleah Kanayama Moanalua

Tealani Wasson Kahuku

Karina Maciel Kalaheo

Folole Torres Kahuku

Rochelle Jokura Kalani

Kish Vasconcellos Kalaheo

Halle Daniels Roosevelt

Girls 2nd Team

Name School

Macy Carroll Kalaeho

Shirayuk Takemoto Roosevelt

Mai Pham Roosevelt

Grace Kathman Kalaheo

Kylee Smith Kailua

Min Ji Cha Roosevelt

Jade Vrier Kalani

Ashlyn Chang Mckinley

Rina Ogino Kalani

Olivia Tueller Kahuku

Western Division

Boys Player of the Year: Kale Glunt,

Mililani

Boys Coach of the Year: Elizabeth

Patton, Radford

Girls Player of the Year: Kaylee Noda, Pearl City

Girls Coach of the Year: Elizabeth

Patton, Radford

Boys First Team

Name School

Kale Glunt Mililani

Carlo Orona-Frias Leilehua

Matthew Hoffman Radford

Konner Jacang Aiea

James May Radford

Peter Ramos Waipahu

Sean Palacay Pearl City

Shayde tamura Pearl City

Gabriel Sarpi Campbell

Miguel Mancha Campbell

Boys Second Team

Name School

Jonah Lee Radford

Kyle Shifflett Mililani

Zander Golden Campbell

James Baptist Radford

Parker Smith Radford

Jordan Tuttle Waianae

Antonio Ponce Pearl City

Trevan Kamei Pearl City

Justin Coronado Radford

Raiden Fia Campbell

Girls First Team

Name School

Kaylee Noda Pearl City

Ekate Martyusheva Radford

Naomi Bates Radford

Summer Herbertson Radford

Madison Hunter Mililani

Rachael Enstrom Campbell

Kaelyn Mole Radford

Hannah Schmidt Leilehua

Nicole McGregor Waianae

Aaliyah Saunders Radford

Girls Second Team

Name School

Karyl Ignacio Pearl City

Marianna Johnson Radford

Zianya Gonzalez Mililani

Gloryanne Romero Radford

Maddie Zellmer Aiea

Makana Yamanouchi Pearl City

Taylor Nakamura Pearl City

Kaela Soberman Mililani

Mckenzie Cline Leilehua

Hope Ishizaka Mililani