BOWLING
HHSAA Girls state championships: Day 1, 8 a.m., at Kauai Bowling Center.
HHSAA Boys state championships: Day 1, 2 p.m., at Kauai Bowling Center.
FRIDAY
BASKETBALL
College men: Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic–South Dakota vs. Pacific, 4:30 p.m.; Florida A&M at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; games at Stan Sheriff Center.
BOWLING
HHSAA Boys state championships: Final day, 11 a.m., at at Kauai Bowling Center.
HHSAA Girls state championships: Final day, 7:30 a.m., at Kauai Bowling Center.
SOFTBALL
Makua Alii
Fat Katz 14, Lokahi 13
Golden Eagles 18, Xpress 8
Yankees 15, Zen 10
Waipio 16, Makules 7
Firehouse 14, Na Kahuna 2
Hawaiians 18, Sportsmen 2
Action 18, Na Peuo 0
Hui Ohana 18, Pearl Harbor 2
Bad Company 15, Aikane 14
2019-20 OIA Cross Country All Stars
Eastern Division
Boys Player of the Year: Narayana Schneider, McKinley
Boys Coach of the Year: Matt Saunders, Kalani
Girls Player of the Year: Emily Naylor, Kalaheo
Girls Coach of the Year: Stan Roth, Kalaheo
Boys First Team
Name School
Ben Zerr Kalaheo
Andre Marin Moanalua
Micah Willweber Kalaheo
Dristen Canaday Kalani
Koby Shuman McKinley
Kaulana Suzuki Kalani
Micah Kimura Kalani
Peyton Yamamoto Moanalua
Jaden Kim Castle
Alex Lau Kalani
Boys Second Team
Name School
Kang-San Meyers Kalaheo
Noah Kahanu Kalani
Jacob Bond Kaiser
Keaton Matsushita Kailua
Ian Tanimura Kalani
Irie Gray Kalaheo
Travon Brown McKinley
Jon DeCarlo Castle
Jayden Ginoza Moanalua
Zach Nishida Kalaheo
Girls 1st Team
Name School
Emily Naylor Kalaeho
Paige Basilio Kalani
Sandra Xiao Roosevelt
Maleah Kanayama Moanalua
Tealani Wasson Kahuku
Karina Maciel Kalaheo
Folole Torres Kahuku
Rochelle Jokura Kalani
Kish Vasconcellos Kalaheo
Halle Daniels Roosevelt
Girls 2nd Team
Name School
Macy Carroll Kalaeho
Shirayuk Takemoto Roosevelt
Mai Pham Roosevelt
Grace Kathman Kalaheo
Kylee Smith Kailua
Min Ji Cha Roosevelt
Jade Vrier Kalani
Ashlyn Chang Mckinley
Rina Ogino Kalani
Olivia Tueller Kahuku
Western Division
Boys Player of the Year: Kale Glunt,
Mililani
Boys Coach of the Year: Elizabeth
Patton, Radford
Girls Player of the Year: Kaylee Noda, Pearl City
Girls Coach of the Year: Elizabeth
Patton, Radford
Boys First Team
Name School
Kale Glunt Mililani
Carlo Orona-Frias Leilehua
Matthew Hoffman Radford
Konner Jacang Aiea
James May Radford
Peter Ramos Waipahu
Sean Palacay Pearl City
Shayde tamura Pearl City
Gabriel Sarpi Campbell
Miguel Mancha Campbell
Boys Second Team
Name School
Jonah Lee Radford
Kyle Shifflett Mililani
Zander Golden Campbell
James Baptist Radford
Parker Smith Radford
Jordan Tuttle Waianae
Antonio Ponce Pearl City
Trevan Kamei Pearl City
Justin Coronado Radford
Raiden Fia Campbell
Girls First Team
Name School
Kaylee Noda Pearl City
Ekate Martyusheva Radford
Naomi Bates Radford
Summer Herbertson Radford
Madison Hunter Mililani
Rachael Enstrom Campbell
Kaelyn Mole Radford
Hannah Schmidt Leilehua
Nicole McGregor Waianae
Aaliyah Saunders Radford
Girls Second Team
Name School
Karyl Ignacio Pearl City
Marianna Johnson Radford
Zianya Gonzalez Mililani
Gloryanne Romero Radford
Maddie Zellmer Aiea
Makana Yamanouchi Pearl City
Taylor Nakamura Pearl City
Kaela Soberman Mililani
Mckenzie Cline Leilehua
Hope Ishizaka Mililani
