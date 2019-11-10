Calendar: Community events happening on Maui

EVENTS
Chinese Heritage Festival-Lahaina: Featuring a “Taste of China,” with food booths offering a variety of tasting-size plates for $3 each with chicken chow mein, beef broccoli, shrimp canton, cold ginger chicken, pork won ton, egg rolls, vegetable fried rice and white rice. Festivities also include Chinese calligraphy and knot-tying for keiki and adults, traditional Chinese music, mahjong and presentations about the Chinese in Lahaina and Dr. Sun Yat-Sen. Saturday at the Wo Hing Museum and Cookhouse at 858 Front St. from 4-8 p.m. Wo Hing Museum will offer free admission starting Monday through Saturday. Contact Lahaina Restoration Foundation at 661-3262, email info@lahainarestoration.org or visit www.lahainarestoration.org for information.
10th Hana Limu Festival: This year’s event, Thursday through Saturday, pays tribute to Hana-born educator and ethnobotanist Isabella Kauakea Aiona Abbot, who was one of the world’s leading experts on limu. Each year, the festival highlights a weekend of music, hula, games, arts and crafts, and a silent auction with proceeds for Na Mamo o Mu‘olea’s Isabella Aiona Abbot Scholarship for Hana students committed to higher education and the Hana community. This year’s sponsors are the Maui County Office of Economic Development, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, The Nature Conservancy and the Hana Maui Trust. Thursday Night Film: “Moananuiakea — One Ocean. One People. One Canoe,” 6-10 p.m., Helene Hall, Hana Bay Beach Park; Friday Night Talk Story: “E Walaʻau Kakou – No ka ‘Imi Na’auao (Focus on Education),” 6-10 p.m., Helene Hall, Hana Bay Beach Park; Saturday Festival: Hands-on Keiki and ‘Ohana Activities, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Hana Bay Beach Park.
Hawaii International Film Festival: The Hawaii International Film Festival, presented by Halekulani, returns to Maui with three feature films and a selection of eight short films representing filmmakers from Hawaii and New Zealand with screenings to be held Nov. 21-23 in the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s McCoy Studio Theater.
>> “Tokyo Hula,” directed by Lisette Flanary, screens 7 p.m. Nov. 21.
>> Made in Hawaii Short Films, screen 7 p.m. Nov. 22.
>> “Mo Te Iwi: Carving for the People,” directed by Robin Greenberg, screens 4 p.m. Nov. 23.
>> “Haole,” from director James Sereno, screens 7 p.m. Nov. 23.
Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at the MACC box office, open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, or by calling 242-SHOW (7469) or visiting mauiarts.org. For more details on HIFF and this year’s films, go to hiff.org.
MUSIC/DANCE
Rosy Simas Danse’s “WEAVE”: The Native American choreographer Rosy Simas weaves story, dance, moving images and quadraphonic sound at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at MACC’s Castle Theater. Cost: $20-$45.
The Spheres by Australia’s Strange Fruit: A&B Amphitheater, Maui Arts & Cultural Center, One Cameron Way, Kahului, Nov. 24, 4-8:30 p.m. Free. Info: 242-7469 or mauiarts.com
