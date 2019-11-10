Calendar: Community events happening on Maui

A roundup of various community events to help you know what’s going on:

>> Planning Commission will review and comment on the draft EIS in support of an amendment from light industrial to hotel for the proposed Windward Hotel — a 200-room hotel located on approximately 5.17 acres of land in the Maui Business Park II Subdivision at 778 Haleakala Highway, Kahului, Tuesday, 9 a.m.

>> Planning Department has scheduled an informational meeting Thursday on proposed special management area and shoreline rule amendments that could affect properties near the shoreline, 5 p.m., Kihei Community Center.

>> Redevelopment Agency has scheduled a presentation and workshop on the history of the Wailuku Redevelopment Area Zoning and Development Code and Design Guidelines, current status of amendments and options for the updates, Friday, 1 p.m.

>> PALS winter session: Registration is underway for the county’s PALS Program winter session, with online sign-ups due Friday. The program offers arts and crafts, music, beach days and other activities to children ages 5 to 12. The winner session runs from Dec. 24 to Jan. 3. This will be the only registration period for the PALS winter session on Maui, Molokai and Lanai; registration must be completed online. Families unable to access the internet to complete an online application or who need assistance registering should call the PALS office at 270-7404 to schedule an appointment for online access/assistance. To register and for more information, visit mauicounty.gov/589/PALS-Program.

>> Radio and KAKU FM Class: Akaku Maui Community Media free orientation to radio broadcasting will introduce students to Akaku’s talk radio station, KAKU FM 88.5 basics about using microphones and adhering to FCC regulations. Akaku Maui Community Media is a nonprofit organization. Tuition for this class is free, but please call ahead to register. For more information, please call (808) 871-5554 or log on to akaku.org/classes.

>> Maui pool hours: The Kokua Pool in Kahului will close Wednesday and Thursday for fumigation of the facility, reopening on Friday at 9 a.m. Meantime, the Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation said staff at the Upcountry Pool, Kihei Aquatic Center and Lahaina Aquatic Center will undergo health and safety training Friday, when those facilities will open later than usual. The Upcountry Pool and Kihei Aquatic Center will open at 10:30 a.m., and the Lahaina Aquatic Center will open at 11 a.m. For questions, please contact Duke Sevilla, pool manager, at duke.sevilla@co.maui.hi.us or 270-6135. For general Parks and Recreation information, please visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.

EVENTS

>> Chinese Heritage Festival-Lahaina: Featuring a “Taste of China,” with food booths offering a variety of tasting-size plates for $3 each with chicken chow mein, beef broccoli, shrimp canton, cold ginger chicken, pork won ton, egg rolls, vegetable fried rice and white rice. Festivities also include Chinese calligraphy and knot-tying for keiki and adults, traditional Chinese music, mahjong and presentations about the Chinese in Lahaina and Dr. Sun Yat-Sen. Saturday at the Wo Hing Museum and Cookhouse at 858 Front St. from 4-8 p.m. Wo Hing Museum will offer free admission starting Monday through Saturday. Contact Lahaina Restoration Foundation at 661-3262, email info@lahainarestoration.org or visit www.lahainarestoration.org for information.

>> 10th Hana Limu Festival: This year’s event, Thursday through Saturday, pays tribute to Hana-born educator and ethnobotanist Isabella Kauakea Aiona Abbot, who was one of the world’s leading experts on limu. Each year, the festival highlights a weekend of music, hula, games, arts and crafts, and a silent auction with proceeds for Na Mamo o Mu‘olea’s Isabella Aiona Abbot Scholarship for Hana students committed to higher education and the Hana community. This year’s sponsors are the Maui County Office of Economic Development, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, The Nature Conservancy and the Hana Maui Trust. Thursday Night Film: “Moananuiakea — One Ocean. One People. One Canoe,” 6-10 p.m., Helene Hall, Hana Bay Beach Park; Friday Night Talk Story: “E Walaʻau Kakou – No ka ‘Imi Na’auao (Focus on Education),” 6-10 p.m., Helene Hall, Hana Bay Beach Park; Saturday Festival: Hands-on Keiki and ‘Ohana Activities, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Hana Bay Beach Park.

>> Hawaii International Film Festival: The Hawaii International Film Festival, presented by Halekulani, returns to Maui with three feature films and a selection of eight short films representing filmmakers from Hawaii and New Zealand with screenings to be held Nov. 21-23 in the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s McCoy Studio Theater.

>> “Tokyo Hula,” directed by Lisette Flanary, screens 7 p.m. Nov. 21.

>> Made in Hawaii Short Films, screen 7 p.m. Nov. 22.

>> “Mo Te Iwi: Carving for the People,” directed by Robin Greenberg, screens 4 p.m. Nov. 23.

>> “Haole,” from director James Sereno, screens 7 p.m. Nov. 23.

Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at the MACC box office, open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, or by calling 242-SHOW (7469) or visiting mauiarts.org. For more details on HIFF and this year’s films, go to hiff.org.

MUSIC/DANCE

>> Rosy Simas Danse’s “WEAVE”: The Native American choreographer Rosy Simas weaves story, dance, moving images and quadraphonic sound at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at MACC’s Castle Theater. Cost: $20-$45.

>> The Spheres by Australia’s Strange Fruit: A&B Amphitheater, Maui Arts & Cultural Center, One Cameron Way, Kahului, Nov. 24, 4-8:30 p.m. Free. Info: 242-7469 or mauiarts.com

Maui Arts & Cultural Center box office hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; call 242-SHOW (7469) or visit mauiarts.org. Send event listings to maui@ staradvertiser.com. Listings are published free on a space-available basis.