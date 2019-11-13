Mainland distributor issues recall for vegetables sold in Hawaii due to potential Listeria contamination

The state Health Department sent out an alert today warning residents of a voluntary recall of a number of vegetable products distributed in Hawaii by Mann Packing Company Inc. due to potential contamination of Listeria.

Mann, a distributor of food products based in California, is issuing the voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution.

The recalled products have “Best If Enjoyed By” date of Oct. 11, 2019 to Nov. 16, 2019, and were sold to various retailers in the United States, including Hawaii.

The products range from packaged O Organics vegetables trays (18 and 36.5 oz.) and super slaw blend (8.5 oz.) to Signature Farms party platter (54 oz.), broccoli & cauliflower (12 oz.), broccoli florets (12 oz. and 28 oz.) and vegetable & hummus tray (16.5 oz.).

Albertsons Companies, which runs Safeway, issued a recall notice a week ago. Whole Foods Market also issued a recall notice, listing roasted caulilini used at its salad bar in Hawaii.

Other products shipped to Hawaii include various Mann’s Nourish Bowls and Mann’s Power Blend (10 oz.).

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the Hawaii Department of Health.

To date, DOH said no illnesses associated with these products have been reported in the state.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Mann Packing will continue to work closely with the authorities to investigate the issue.

Consumers who believe that they are in possession of any of the products affected by this recall should dispose of the product in an appropriate waste container.

Consumers with inquiries or comments, can call the 24-hour customer service line at 1-844-927-0707 or email Mann Packing Co. Inc. at consumers@mannpacking.com.

A full list of products is available online.

Recalled vegetable products… by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd