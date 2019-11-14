Crews continue to repair water main break by Ala Moana Shopping Center

Board of Water Supply crews are working to repair a 12-inch water main break on Ala Moana Boulevard in front of Ala Moana Shopping Center.
Police closed two Ewa-bound lanes of Ala Moana Boulevard between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street.
The lane closures will remain in effect during the repair, which is expected to continue into Friday morning.
