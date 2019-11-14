Witnesses sought in fatal car-moped collision in Kaneohe

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are looking for witnesses to the fatal, early morning collision between a Porsche and moped in Kaneohe last week.

At about 5:05 a.m. last Friday, the 46-year-old driver of a black, two-door 2003 Porsche Boxster heading south on Kamehameha Highway collided with a moped while turning left into the Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center.

The operator of the moped — a 53-year-old female — was transported to the hospital in critical condition with head injuries, according to police reports at the time. She was not wearing a helmet, and was thrown from the moped upon impact.

The moped operator died the following day, and was later identified by the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office as Laura Silva of Kaneohe.

Police at the time said the driver of the Porsche made the left turn against a red light. He remained at the scene, and was not injured.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or with information about this incident is urged to contact police or call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. Anonymous web tips can also be submitted online to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.