Calendar: Community events happening on Maui

“Shop Small Maui” campaign: Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday — a day that will be highlighted this year on Nov. 30 by the “Shop Small Maui” campaign. Maui’s Office of Economic Development, in partnership with the Maui Chamber of Commerce, is sponsoring the campaign, which is intended to encourage residents and visitors to support shopping locally this holiday season. There are more than 250 merchants participating in “Shop Small Maui,” many displaying a “Shop Small Maui” poster outside or inside their businesses. “Shop Small Maui” welcomes small businesses owned and registered in Maui County to join the campaign throughout the year by signing up online at www.shopsmallmaui.com. For more information, contact OED Business Development Specialist Tokie Ogawa at 270-7415.
Hawaii International Film Festival: The Hawaii International Film Festival, presented by Halekulani, returns to Maui with three feature films and a selection of eight short films representing filmmakers from Hawaii and New Zealand, with screenings to be held Nov. 21-23 in the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s McCoy Studio Theater.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.