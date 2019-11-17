Calendar: Community events happening on Maui

A roundup of various community events to help you know what’s going on:

>> “Shop Small Maui” campaign: Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday — a day that will be highlighted this year on Nov. 30 by the “Shop Small Maui” campaign. Maui’s Office of Economic Development, in partnership with the Maui Chamber of Commerce, is sponsoring the campaign, which is intended to encourage residents and visitors to support shopping locally this holiday season. There are more than 250 merchants participating in “Shop Small Maui,” many displaying a “Shop Small Maui” poster outside or inside their businesses. “Shop Small Maui” welcomes small businesses owned and registered in Maui County to join the campaign throughout the year by signing up online at www.shopsmallmaui.com. For more information, contact OED Business Development Specialist Tokie Ogawa at 270-7415.

>> Hawaii International Film Festival: The Hawaii International Film Festival, presented by Halekulani, returns to Maui with three feature films and a selection of eight short films representing filmmakers from Hawaii and New Zealand, with screenings to be held Nov. 21-23 in the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s McCoy Studio Theater.

>> Department of Planning public meeting, Wednesday, 5 p.m., Kalana Pakui Building, 250 S. High St., Wailuku, on proposed rules changes that could affect shoreline properties, to be reviewed by the Maui Planning Commission in 2020 before they are adopted. More information is available online at www.mauicounty.gov/Planning under the “Hot Topics” section. Property owners may also email planning@maui county.gov to ask specific questions.

>> Planning and Sustainable Land Use Committee, Wednesday, 9 a.m., Council Chamber, Kalana O Maui Building, eighth floor, 200 S. High St., Wailuku, West Maui Community Plan update.

>> Board of Water Supply, Thursday, 1 p.m., Planning Department Conference Room, first floor, Kalana Pakui Building, 250 S. High St., Wailuku, report on all leases or agreements with private water purveyors, including copies of leases, annual costs for water, annual costs of repairs and maintenance, and any other operational costs. Director’s summary of any and all agreements by and between East Maui Irrigation Co., Alexander & Baldwin and Mahi Pono, with regards to the 1973 agreement, as well as require­ment for county to advocate for leases on behalf of A&B/EMI/Mahi Pono.