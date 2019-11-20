TODAY
BASKETBALL
High schools girls: Sacred Hearts
Invitational, first round–Sacred Hearts vs. McKinley, 5:30 p.m.; Punahou vs.
Mililani, 7 p.m; games at Sacred Hearts.
SURFING
World Surf League: Hawaiian Pro, 8 a.m., at Sunset Beach.
VOLLEYBALL
PacWest women: Academy of Art vs.
Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at St. Francis gym; Holy Names at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at UHH gym.
THURSDAY
BASKETBALL
High schools girls: Sacred Hearts Invitational, first round: Radford vs. Kalani, 5:30 p.m.; Seabury Hall vs. Hawaii Baptist, 7 p.m. Games at Sacred Hearts.
SURFING
World Surf League: Hawaiian Pro, 8 a.m., at Sunset Beach.
VOLLEYBALL
Big West women: Cal State Northridge at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.
PacWest women: Academy of Art vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m., at McCabe gym.
