TODAY

BASKETBALL

High schools girls: Sacred Hearts

Invitational, first round–Sacred Hearts vs. McKinley, 5:30 p.m.; Punahou vs.

Mililani, 7 p.m; games at Sacred Hearts.

SURFING

World Surf League: Hawaiian Pro, 8 a.m., at Sunset Beach.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Academy of Art vs.

Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at St. Francis gym; Holy Names at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at UHH gym.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

High schools girls: Sacred Hearts Invitational, first round: Radford vs. Kalani, 5:30 p.m.; Seabury Hall vs. Hawaii Baptist, 7 p.m. Games at Sacred Hearts.

SURFING

World Surf League: Hawaiian Pro, 8 a.m., at Sunset Beach.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: Cal State Northridge at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest women: Academy of Art vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m., at McCabe gym.