Police investigating Makaha stabbing that left man in critical condition

Honolulu police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Makaha Wednesday night.

Emergency Medical Services responded to Mauna Lahilahi Beach Park at about 11:45 p.m. where a 28-year-old man allegedly told responders he was stabbed near 7-Eleven on Makaha Valley Road which is located near the beach, according to a spokeswoman.

Police said a suspect stabbed the victim multiple times. He was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are under investigation.

There are no arrests at this time.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Anyone who may have witnessed the stabbing is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.