Maui brush fire forces temporary evacuation of area residents

A large brush fire on Maui forced the evacuation of residents in at least a dozen homes in the Kahikinui area Thursday.
Firefighters initially responded to the brush fire on Piilani Highway in the area of mile post 26 at about 1:40 p.m.
Strong winds fanned the flames northwest toward the Kahikinui Homesteads, according to county officials.
The large brush fire that scorched about 300 acres prompted a road closure of a portion of the highway and forced residents in at least a dozen homes to evacuate.
The county opened a temporary shelter at Keokea Community Center to accommodate evacuees. At about 6:45 p.m., the fire department lifted the evacuation.
The temporary shelter has since closed.
Officials said the fire was considered about 30 percent contained as of 7 p.m.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.