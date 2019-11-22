Maui brush fire forces temporary evacuation of area residents

A large brush fire on Maui forced the evacuation of residents in at least a dozen homes in the Kahikinui area Thursday.

Firefighters initially responded to the brush fire on Piilani Highway in the area of mile post 26 at about 1:40 p.m.

Strong winds fanned the flames northwest toward the Kahikinui Homesteads, according to county officials.

The large brush fire that scorched about 300 acres prompted a road closure of a portion of the highway and forced residents in at least a dozen homes to evacuate.

The county opened a temporary shelter at Keokea Community Center to accommodate evacuees. At about 6:45 p.m., the fire department lifted the evacuation.

The temporary shelter has since closed.

Officials said the fire was considered about 30 percent contained as of 7 p.m.