Scoreboard – Nov. 23, 2019

TODAY
ARCHERY
>> Aloha State Archery Association: State Classic 600 Round, 9 a.m., at Waipio Archery Range at Central Oahu Regional Park.
BASKETBALL
>> College women exhibition: Multnomah vs. Hawaii Hilo, 2 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.
>> High school girls: Sacred Hearts Invitational– Seventh place, 9:30 a.m. Fifth place, 11 a.m. Third place, 12:30 p.m. Final, 2 p.m. Games at Sacred Hearts. King Kekaulike Tournament– Kamehameha Maui vs. Roosevelt, noon; Molokai vs. Leilehua, 1:30 p.m.; Kamehameha Hawaii vs. Kapolei, 3 p.m.; Kailua vs. Campbell, 4:30 p.m.; Nanakuli vs. King Kekaulike, 6 p.m.
FOOTBALL
>> Mountain West: San Diego State vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.
>> First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Division I–Semifinals: Leilehua vs. Hilo, 7 p.m., at Wong Stadium; ‘Iolani at Moanalua, 7 p.m.
>> First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Division II—Semifinals: Kapaa vs. Kaimuki, 2 p.m., at Vidinha Stadium; Roosevelt at Lahainaluna, 7 p.m..
SURFING
>> World Surf League: Hawaiian Pro, 8 a.m., at Sunset Beach.
VOLLEYBALL
>> PacWest women: Holy Names vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe gym; Academy of Art at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at UHH gym.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
>> College men: New Orleans at Hawaii, 5 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.
>> College women: Bank of Hawaii Classic—Utah vs. Texas-San Antonio, noon; Texas Southern at Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.; games at Stan Sheriff Center.
SURFING
>> World Surf League: Hawaiian Pro, 8 a.m., at Sunset Beach.
TENNIS
>> College women: Stanford vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m., at Big Island.
COLLEGE WOMEN BASKETBALL BIGWEST
>> Hawaii 62, Texas San Antonio 50
>> UC Davis 79, San Francisco 67
