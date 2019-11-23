Scoreboard – Nov. 23, 2019

TODAY

ARCHERY

>> Aloha State Archery Association: State Classic 600 Round, 9 a.m., at Waipio Archery Range at Central Oahu Regional Park.

BASKETBALL

>> College women exhibition: Multnomah vs. Hawaii Hilo, 2 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

>> High school girls: Sacred Hearts Invitational– Seventh place, 9:30 a.m. Fifth place, 11 a.m. Third place, 12:30 p.m. Final, 2 p.m. Games at Sacred Hearts. King Kekaulike Tournament– Kamehameha Maui vs. Roosevelt, noon; Molokai vs. Leilehua, 1:30 p.m.; Kamehameha Hawaii vs. Kapolei, 3 p.m.; Kailua vs. Campbell, 4:30 p.m.; Nanakuli vs. King Kekaulike, 6 p.m.

FOOTBALL

>> Mountain West: San Diego State vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.

>> First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Division I–Semifinals: Leilehua vs. Hilo, 7 p.m., at Wong Stadium; ‘Iolani at Moanalua, 7 p.m.

>> First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Division II—Semifinals: Kapaa vs. Kaimuki, 2 p.m., at Vidinha Stadium; Roosevelt at Lahainaluna, 7 p.m..

SURFING

>> World Surf League: Hawaiian Pro, 8 a.m., at Sunset Beach.

VOLLEYBALL

>> PacWest women: Holy Names vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe gym; Academy of Art at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at UHH gym.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

>> College men: New Orleans at Hawaii, 5 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

>> College women: Bank of Hawaii Classic—Utah vs. Texas-San Antonio, noon; Texas Southern at Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.; games at Stan Sheriff Center.

SURFING

>> World Surf League: Hawaiian Pro, 8 a.m., at Sunset Beach.

TENNIS

>> College women: Stanford vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m., at Big Island.

COLLEGE WOMEN BASKETBALL BIGWEST

>> Hawaii 62, Texas San Antonio 50

>> UC Davis 79, San Francisco 67